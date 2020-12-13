There was nothing the tattoo artists from Scars and Stories could do as they stood along Wabash Avenue on Friday night and watched as fire closed in on their business.
The fire had gotten a head start on firefighters and proved difficult to knock down after they arrived about 6 p.m.
Into the early morning hours, Terre Haute Fire Department battled the blaze in the 1700 block of Wabash.
Despite its best effort, from east to west the downtown fire burned through apartments, AAA Vacuum, Absolute House Care and Office Pride Commercial Cleaning.
To keep the fire from continuing to burn through the business strip, THFD soaked Scars and Stories' adjoining wall and attic space with thousands of gallons of water.
"As the fire drew closer and closer, every time I'd see another flame shoot up, it was just — my heart sank a little more each time," said Scars and Stories owner Branden Martin.
It sank again Saturday morning when he walked into the shop.
It was spared the worst of the fire, sure, but because of the immense amount of water pumped into the space the ceiling collapsed, creating a slurry of sheet rock and insulation throughout.
Martin said near everything was ruined, if not by the water, then by smoke.
"We built the shop from nothing," Martin said. "We put everything we had into making our shop different, a place special for our customers. ... It became our second home. So to open that door and see it gone — it's, it's pretty painful."
Martin said the response from customers has been overwhelming, with hundreds of text and social media messages still to return as of Saturday evening.
The love and support shown Martin and the team at Scars and Stories has buoyed spirits to some degree, he said.
"When you own a business and do a lot in the community, sometimes you wonder if it makes a difference," Martin said of the parlor's work with various philanthropic efforts. ... But since last night we've been blessed to see that people really do care about what we do. And with everything going on, that's felt pretty good."
That support also strengthens Martin's resolve to rebuild.
"We will make it through this," Martin said. "We've accomplished a lot to get where we are and I know we'll come back bigger and badder and better.
"It may hurt our spirits now, but this won't break us. We're proud of what we do, we love what we do and we'll get back after it."
