Overpass at 13th Street & Eighth Avenue redesigned

In an effort to reduce costs, the design of a new railroad overpass slated for Terre Haute’s north side at 13th Street and Eighth Avenue has been reduced from two bridges into a single bridge.

The project is now slated to be let for bid in April 2023, which could enable construction to start in June or July 2023, said Marcus Maurer, Terre Haute’s assistant city engineer. Construction would require 18 to 24 months to complete.

“What we are looking at now, instead of having two overpasses, is a single overpass over the CSX Transportation tracks,” Maurer said.

“There will be a bridge approach on all four streets — for northbound and southbound 13th Street traffic as well as eastbound and westbound Eighth Avenue traffic — and then come up to two roundabouts, one on each side of the tracks with a single span bridge,” Maurer said.

Those two new roundabouts could be about 25 feet in the air, depending on final designs for road approach angles.

“It is similar to the Riley Road roundabout on the Indiana 641 bypass, but not on that big of a scale,” Maurer said. “The bridge over the railroad tracks has to be at least 25 to 30 feet tall to clear a double-stacked rail car.”

The changes are for cost savings, the assistant city engineer said.

“A bridge span is very expensive and having two bridge spans made the project obscenely expensive, and this makes it a lot easier construction wise, not having to stop the train,” Maurer said. “We will be in the railroad right-of-way one time and this still meets all of our needs, too.”

Construction costs for the overpass bridge is now estimated at $13.86 million, with the city of Terre Haute paying about $10.6 million. Overall, the cost of the project is about $28.5 million when costs such as design, inspection, right-of-way acquisition and the relocation of city sewers is included, Maurer said.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is covering the costs of design and inspection. The overpass is being designed by Indianapolis-based engineering firm Butler Fairman & Seufert Inc. Right-of-way acquisition would not likely start until next year, Maurer said.

A virtual meeting was held on the project last week, and Maurer said an in-person public meeting is being planned for within the next month. The meeting would be staged within COVID-19 restrictions.

