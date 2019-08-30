Overdoses take 190 lives daily in America

Recognizing the struggles of addiction and the many lives lost to overdoses in the community, WIN Recovery released 190 butterflies Friday in recognition of International Overdose Day today.
The 190 butterflies symbolized the 190 lives lost to overdose every day in the United States.
Vigo County has experienced dozens of overdose deaths due to opioids since 2014, according to coroner records.
Hamilton Center Inc. opened WIN Recovery as a certified opioid treatment program in May 2018. Since then, more than 300 people have sought treatment at the clinic.
“Addiction really is a disease,” said Natasha Newcomb, executive director of addiction services for Hamilton Center Inc., parent of WIN Recovery. “It is not a choice to be addicted. People don't want to wake up and lose everything because of a substance.”
Jona Poorman of Robinson, Illinois, told the large crowd gathered for the butterfly release and outdoor celebration she has been off opioids for seven months after struggling for years with addiction.
“It was a daily battle for me, trying to feel like I could function,” Poorman said of the 10 years since she was first prescribed pain pills following a series of injuries.
Poorman said she heard about Hamilton Center's program on the radio.
“I realized I had to take my life back, and that's what brought me here,” she said, praising WIN Recovery. “Finding this place is what really saved me.”
Shyann Samm shared a similar personal story during the kickoff to September as Recovery Month.
“If you are struggling, I want to tell you this place will help you in any way. They are so understanding and the people here are great,” said Samm, who is proud of being 15 months sober.
Poorman called drugs an easy answer, but a self-defeating answer to her struggles in life.
“Because of my recovery and this place, I have my two beautiful children, and my career, and I have myself, which I probably would have lost,” she said. “It is so amazing to feel sober and to have control and to have your life back.”
Jessica Nevill, clinical director of Western Indiana Recovery Services, said many individuals seeking services have made big changes in their lives. The opioid treatment program provides mental health services as well as methadone maintenance for people with an active addiction to heroin and opioids.
Hamilton Center's Newcomb said many people do not understand the difference between addiction and dependence.
A person can be physiologically dependent on opioids due to the treatment of pain. Addiction has the added issues of impulsive behavior, time spent trying to obtain or maintain a high, criminal behavior to support the addiction and risk-taking behavior.
Treatment can take several months to years, Newcomb said.
“We really need to work as a community to realize that once someone gets to the point of addiction, it has impacted their brain and it really is a disease process,” Newcomb said.
For more information about addiction services, contact WIN Recovery at 812-231-8484 or go online to www.hamiltoncenter.org to the WIN Recovery link.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
