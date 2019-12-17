Three people were arrested Sunday evening in Parke County after multiple agencies responded to a Lyford residence on a 911 call for a heroin overdose.
Parke County Sheriff's deputies arrested Seth Ryan Falls, 26, on charges of maintaining a common nuisance, possession of heroin and possession of marijuana; Felicia Kay Brossman, 24, of Clay City on charges of maintaining a common nuisance and possession of marijuana; and Tylen Dean Mills, 23, of Saint Berniece on charges of visiting a common nuisance and possession of marijuana.
Clinton Police and Vermillion County Sheriff's deputies used Narcan on the overdose victim who was taken to Union Hospital in Terre Haute.
