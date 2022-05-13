Quality of life initiatives including trails and parks, a trained, skilled workforce and new housing will be important assets in driving continued progress and growth in Vigo County, commissioners said during their first "County Update" on Friday.
Vigo County Commissioners shared their vision for the future of the county with business and community leaders during the event, conducted at Idle Creek Banquet Center and hosted by the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.
Subjects discussed included infrastructure, trail development, a capital improvement plan, economic development and housing.
"Overall, I think Vigo County is in a great place. We have several good things going. I truly believe we're a destination city for west central Indiana" and a regional hub, said Chris Switzer, commissioner president. "We're doing everything right."
Some areas that need to be tackled include a lack of new, affordable homes and workforce development and attraction.
"Why are some of these places in the (Vigo County) industrial park having to hire out of county?" Switzer said.
He believes it's important to work with the local colleges and universities, the school district and other partners "to get people hireable," he said.
He recently met with two young families looking to move to Vigo County because of jobs with local industries. They asked about schools, quality of life and colleges.
Commissioner Brendan Kearns said people, including millennials, consider quality of life when moving to new communities. They want nice parks and trails, in addition to good paying jobs.
He made a pitch for a new trail project in Riley that has generated some controversy.
On Tuesday, the county council authorized commissioners buying a surface easement from Indiana Rail Road to convert the Riley Spur into a trail, but the council did not vote to fund that purchase.
The council will meet at 5 p.m. May 31 to revisit the matter of funding.
Some local landowners have been critical of the project and suggested the county has enough parks; others have raised concerns about trespassing.
Kearns said that those who say no to such projects may be a "very loud" minority, when far more people who remain silent support such a project.
"When we look at big projects, don't let that one or two people bring us all down," he said.
Commissioner Mike Morris described the Riley spur trail proposal as "a unique opportunity ... This just doesn't happen everywhere."
Morris said to the audience, "We'd appreciate your support on that."
During a question and answer period, community member Beth Tevlin praised the county officials for working collaboratively with the city and community groups including nonprofits.
She also commented on the recent defeat of a $261 million school facilities referendum and asked commissioners about how they can help the school district gain support for efforts to improve schools.
"I don't know of many businesses or individuals who want to move to an area if there is not a perception the school corporation is moving forward," Tevlin said.
Both Switzer and Kearns, who have school-age children, said they recently voted in favor of the school facility referendum, which failed by a wide majority. "I want them (schools) to be the best they can be," Switzer said.
Kearns suggested more jobs will come to Vigo County "when we become a community of yes. I think right now we're kind of in that community of no phase."
He also believes the referendum failed "because we're grumpy. We don't trust in a lot of things right now." And, the community is impoverished.
"We work with everybody as much as possible," Kearns said. "That's what's going to move Vigo County forward. Get rid of the partisanship, work together and find out what is right for the common good — not the individual."
Other information brought out during the county update:
• Commissioners anticipate a mid-June groundbreaking for the new Queen of Terre Haute casino.
• The Mill outdoor event center and amphitheater drew 60,000 visitors its first year.
• Commissioners continue working with the city and other regional partners on how to use the $20 million READI grant. Some of the projects should be announced soon.
• Tourism is a $30 million a year industry locally.
• The county paved and improved 182 miles of road between 2019-2021, with 22 miles scheduled in 2022. The price has increased from $71,000 per mile a few years ago to $97,000 per mile.
The county received about $3 million in state Community Crossroads funding, which funded 62 miles of paving from 2019 to 2021.
A video recording of the county update is available at the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce You Tube Channel: https://bit.ly/3sATm7o
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.