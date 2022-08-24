Overall enrollment drops at ISU

Freshmen enrollment is up at Indiana State University this fall, but overall headcount enrollment has declined this year and stands at 8,658, compared to last year's 9,459.
Overall enrollment is down nearly 8.5%; last year, it declined 12.6%
Fall 2017 pre-pandemic enrollment was 13,045, which means this year's headcount is down nearly 34% since that time.
But ISU says it is turning the corner with 1,535 new freshmen this year, an increase of 101 from last year — up 7%. In fall 2020, freshmen enrollment was 1,776.
In a news release, ISU states that enrollment numbers released Wednesday "offer many reasons for optimism as the university turns the corner from the pandemic’s impact throughout higher education."
According to ISU President Deborah Curtis, “This shows that our recruitment strategies are working. We have been proactive in creating initiatives and responding to the changing landscape of higher education.”
In terms of total enrollment, the university has 2,544 new students overall, undergraduate and graduate.
The numbers do have budget implications. ISU's 2022-23 budget was based on a projected fall enrollment of 9,448; the budget also was based on a projected freshmen enrollment of 1,800, according to information presented to trustees in February.
In February, ISU trustees were told the university would need to make $8.4 million in cuts to its general fund budget over two years to make up for enrollment declines and a corresponding loss of student tuition revenue.
ISU, in its news release, discussed what it sees as grounds for optimism.
• The percentage of new freshmen in the Honors College compared to all new freshmen is the highest in ISU history — 20%. The Honors College had 307 new freshmen, a 21% increase over last year. These data are better than what is seen in national trends.
“These students can go anywhere and usually have offers from many other institutions, but they are disproportionately choosing to attend Indiana State,” said Christopher Olsen, ISU provost, in the release. “That speaks to the high quality of our academic programs.”
• The Indiana State Advantage, introduced a year ago, has been a successful recruitment tool.
The Indiana State Advantage offers a grant of up to $3,000 for an out-of-classroom experience; four years tuition-free for Pell-eligible Indiana students with a 3.0 or higher high school grade point average; and a guarantee that students who complete program requirements will graduate in four years or tuition is covered for remaining classes.
This year’s freshman class is 49% Pell-eligible, based on financial need.
• The freshman class has percentage gains among African Americans and all minorities — students who were among the most likely to skip college during the pandemic. ISU’s freshman class is 36% minority and 22% African American.
The number of minorities is up 27% compared to last year. The number of African Americans is up 50% compared to last year.
•The number of both freshmen and students overall living on campus has increased.
•ISU’s one-year retention rate is up almost four percentage points from the previous year.
The freshman class has increases of students from Indianapolis and its surrounding counties, Chicago and its “collar counties,” and St. Louis and its surrounding counties.
The new freshmen are 81% from Indiana. Marion County has the most students, with Vigo County second. Both of those counties showed increases from last year.
Programs that continue to experience strong enrollment include math and computer science, psychology, nursing, aviation, elementary and secondary education, criminology, and engineering.
The MBA program had a 58% increase in students compared to last year. ISU’s new completion program in Leadership and Professional Development enrolled its first students this semester.
While total headcount enrollment is 8,658, that number is about 9,500 when dual credit and other non-degree-seeking students are included. Despite the pandemic’s impact on previous years’ class sizes, university leaders see a bright future, according to the release.
“We continue to experience the impact of past smaller classes due to the pandemic,” stated Jason Trainer, vice provost for enrollment management. “It will take at least three years to graduate those smaller classes.”
Later this week, ISU says it will make a major partnership announcement that will further advance the university.
“There is still much work to be done,” Curtis said in the release. “We need to build on many positives in these data. The provost and Academic Affairs have charted a path forward based on priorities in our strategic plan. We must continue to work the plan. We will continue to deliver on our mission.”
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.