Michele Slater, a resident counselor with Griffin and Associates LLC, plans to offer an intensive outpatient therapy group for Wabash Valley adolescents struggling with the disease of addiction.
The group, open to youth ages 13 to 18, will begin meeting June 5.
Three-hour sessions will be offered three days a week throughout the summer: from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Transportation will not be provided.
Adolescents will engage in group activities including learning about goal setting, mindfulness, meditation and other positive coping skills. The program will stress the importance of being in recovery from alcohol and other drugs.
Participants can learn how to change thinking, behavior and attitude and start having hope for themselves through the group experience.
Assessments will occur this month (May). Participants will need insurance, and Medicaid is also accepted, Slater said.
For more information, contact slater at 812-917-7151 or mslater@griffinandassociates.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.