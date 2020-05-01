The Terre Haute Board of Zoning Appeals on Wednesday is slated to vote on a request to approve an outdoor event venue along Prairieton Road, in a meeting on YouTube.
Lukebo Inc., doing business as The Mill Event Center, submitted a site plan to the board, which includes event parking for 1,525 spaces, as well as 183 parking spaces for staff parking, with an option for 1,502 additional event parking spots.
The board will act on a request for a special use to the site's industrial zoning to allow the event center as well as incidental uses such as food, beverage and alcohol sales.
The plans for the center have also changed, with the main event site now located north of a main road entering the International Paper site. That northwest site is an area county commissioners once considered for a new county jail.
"We have been negotiating with the county for two years. We have decided to move the venue toward the front of the property, which is closer to all our utility hookups," said Tim Drake said, who in 2018 -- along with his wife, brother-in-law Jason Lane and two other investors -- formed Lukebo Inc.
The site plan now includes the entire property of the former paper mill.
Lukebo Inc. has a lease with county commissioners that requires improvements such as beautification and fencing along the property and permanent restrooms. If those measures are met, then the lease extends another 45 years.
If the event center is approved by the Board of Zoning Appeals, Drake said the next move is to obtain a state liquor license.
Once approvals are obtained, the event center will first work to create a 35,000-square foot outdoor event area, with plans that area be converted into an indoor site, to allow events with seating up to 2,000 people to continue through colder months of November and December, Drake said.
A larger 250,000 square foot outdoor area is to house a centralized stage, which can be used for events of 3,000 people.
Because of the state's COVID-19 restrictions, Drake said work depends on how quickly the music industry moves forward with booking shows. Indiana will not be completely open to large gatherings until July 4, under the governor's COVID-19 plan.
The venue's name -- The Mill Event Center -- is based on the site's history as a paper mill and prior to that as a distillery, Drake said.
Vigo County purchased 65 acres at 2401 Prairieton Road in December 2016 for $600,000 from Powerdyne Terre Haute Holdings LLC after a failed project to convert sewage into biodiesel.
Go to the county's web site at www.vigocounty.in.gov to learn more about the zoning appeals meeting. Scroll down to "Upcoming Events" and click on the May 6 zoning meeting.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
