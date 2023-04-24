Ousted members of a Vigo County School Corp. diversity task force have rejected requests by interim superintendent Tom Balitewicz to meet with them individually, part of an effort to re-instate the group.
Instead, they insist on meeting with Balitewicz, or the school board, as a group, said Mary Howard-Hamilton, the spokesperson for the ousted diversity task force members and another member who resigned.
The former task force members are "uncomfortable" meeting individually with the interim superintendent or other officials, she said.
"We view this method of communication as threatening and intimidating and bullying," she told the school board at Monday's meeting. "We also perceive this as an attempt to divide our united resolve to eliminate racism in the school corporation."
The VCSC Equity Leadership and Advisory Team was formed to develop a corporation-wide plan to address issues around race.
Most members of the diversity task force were dismissed earlier this month because they wanted to examine the report that detailed results of an investigation into racial harassment at West Vigo High School.
On Monday, Howard-Hamilton said the former diversity task force members have been meeting since the April 10 school board meeting, when they asked to be re-instated and also offered other recommendations.
"We have also reached out to the interim superintendent, as a group," she told the board.
Balitewicz emailed the members but offered to meet individually with them, she said.
Howard-Hamilton said the group would also like to talk to the board about its previous recommendations offered April 10.
Among them, former task force members say the school board members should read the entire West Vigo High School investigative report and "not an executive summary so insights and perspectives can be discussed among the members."
She also re-iterated, "We do not want to punish children. We want to make sure that the Vigo County School Corp. and schools receive great diversity training, that diversity initiatives be created ... we're not out to punish anyone."
The former task force members "respectfully" ask to meet as a group with either the school board or interim superintendent, she concluded.
After the meeting, the district issued a statement, as follows:
"Dr. Balitewicz, under the direction of the Vigo County School Corp. board of trustees, reached out individually to former members of the Equity Leadership and Advisory Team on Saturday morning in an effort to hear considerations on rejoining the team.
In an email to each individual, available below, Dr. Balitewicz asked for an opportunity to meet. An invitation was then sent Monday morning to set up those meetings.
It is the intention of the board and Dr. Balitewicz to allow former members the opportunity to rejoin the team after these conversations. The Equity Leadership and Advisory Team will continue with the goal of providing recommendations on improving diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging efforts in the district."
The Saturday email sent by Balitewicz to individual former task force members was as follows:
"Good Morning,
"I would like the opportunity to meet with you, if you are willing, to discuss considerations and concerns as it relates to rejoining the team. We will reach out to you in the coming days to arrange a time to speak."
During a public comment period Monday, other members of the public again criticized the school board for lack of progress on re-instating the task force members.
One speaker, attorney Chris Gambill. stated he has reviewed the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, or FERPA.
At the April 10 meeting, Balitewicz apologized for how he handled the situation in dismissing the "Terre Haute 10," but said his decision was based on student privacy issues and federal law protecting student privacy, or FERPA.
According to Gambill, "Every school board member has the right to read the entire unredacted report. And clearly, this committee has the right to receive a redacted report," and the federal law outlines what must be redacted, including information that identifies a student.
The ousted diversity task force members say they would accept a redacted report.
Hearing on bonds May 22
In other matters, the school board gave permission for the district to conduct a public hearing May 22 on two general obligation bond projects.
Each project would call for a bond issue of about $6 million.
The first would be a continuation of the district's general obligation bond program, which started in 2017. Bond proceeds are used to offset the impact of property tax caps; the losses are now more than $7 million annually.
The bond issue would be used for projects including paving, roofing and HVAC (heating/ventilation/air condititioning) and purchase of instructional equipment and technology for classrooms.
The second bond issue would be used for planned improvements at Terre Haute North and South high schools and West Vigo High School/Middle School campus.
The district is working with Schmidt Associates to develop a plan to address HVAC and plumbing issues at those schools, said Donna Wilson, VCSC chief financial officer.
ESSER dollars will be used for the HVAC, and general obligation bond dollars for related plumbing issues, she said.
The first step is the public hearing.
Superintendent search
Also Monday, board president Amy Lore said the next board meeting will be May 22 due to the ongoing search for a new superintendent, which now is to the stage where board members are doing site visits.
No further information was provided at the meeting.
On April 12, Lore said the search had been narrowed to three candidates, who were to participate in second-round interviews last week.
