Ousted members of a Vigo County School Corp. diversity advisory task force plan to meet Monday to discuss their next steps, according to Sylvester Edwards, one of the ousted task force members.
They also plan to attend the 6 p.m. meeting of the Vigo County School Board, also on Monday.
One option is reinstatement to the VCSC Equity Leadership and Advisory Team, according to Edwards and Judge Chris Newton, another task force member who was notified his service on the group had concluded.
“If there is a possibility of being re-instated, we would like to explore that option,” Edwards said Friday afternoon.
According to Newton, “We hope to be re-instated.” He believes there’s been a misunderstanding “that could have been resolved through communication. … I think we could have talked through some things.”
Newton added, “I think all of us want to be re-instated. … We want to get back and get to work.”
Whatever happens, the former task force members will continue to meet to address race-related issues that have been raised, even if it must be done independently of the school district, Edwards said.
The district’s actions dismissing 10 of 15 task force members “does not solve the problem. It just makes it worse,” Edwards said.
He added, “We don’t need the blessing of the school administration … but I do believe the community would want us to see this through and want us to participate to find out what is actually going on and correct some wrongs,” Edwards said.
Interest in the issue is now magnified, he said.
On Thursday, 10 members of a Vigo County School Corp. diversity task force were dismissed because they wanted to examine the report that detailed results of an investigation into racial harassment at West Vigo High School, those former task force members said.
A March 17 letter written by lawyer Teri Lorenz on behalf of most of the task force members stated that “receipt of the entire report is a condition precedent to proceeding with the work of the team. Said members believe that their not being privy to the entire report undermines the credibility of their work.”
Lorenz has been a member of the task force and also was notified her services on the team had ended.
The members received notification from interim Superintendent Tom Balitewicz that “your services on the team conclude today (Thursday). We appreciate your time and contributions on this important team.”
The VCSC Equity Leadership and Advisory Team was formed to develop a corporation-wide plan to address issues around race.
In March, the group drafted a letter and requested to see the full investigative report, with the understanding some information might have to be redacted.
What happened Thursday “is a slap in the face,” Edwards said later that day. “We wanted to see the results of the investigation. … If we don’t know what are the wounds or the illness, how can we heal?”
Matt McClendon, VCSC chief diversity and inclusion officer, also sent an email Thursday to task force members who wanted to see the report.
“You were invited to join the VCSC Equity Leadership and Advisory Team earlier this year. In accepting the invitation, none of you conditioned your participation on receipt of the report. The moving goalposts and change in conditions precedent to your participation distract the team from the important work of helping the VCSC address root causes,” McClendon wrote.
“A copy of the full report will not (indeed cannot) be provided. Therefore, since your time on the team is ending, I thank you for your contributions. You will be receiving notice of the conclusion of your service on the VCSC Equity Leadership and Advisory Team in separate correspondence,” McClendon’s email concluded.
On Friday, Edwards said that if the ousted members must pursue their work independently of the district, they will pursue the racial harassment investigation report, “even if we have to have some type of litigation.”
