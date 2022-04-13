'Our world is at war': St. Patrick students join Sisters in praying for peace in Ukraine

With heads bowed and hands clasped, eighth-graders from St. Patrick School in Terre Haute joined the Sisters of Providence on Monday to pray for peace for the people of Ukraine and Russia.
“I hope that there be peace, and that everything can be back to the way it was, and hope no one else will die,” said student Sophia Conner after praying with her classmates in the Blessed Sacrament Chapel as part of the Praying Together for Peace program.
Sister Jan Craven welcomed the students into the chapel also known as the Chapel of Divine Love. An icon of Our Lady of Kiev was on display.
“Our world is at war,” Craven said, adding that 27 wars are currently in progress around the world.
“War seems to be the norm in humanity. But the Sisters of Providence pray that peace becomes the norm and that war becomes the exception,” Craven said.
Since its opening in 1924, the chapel has been a place of prayer.
Craven invited the students to spend some time quietly “sending good energy, love energy, to the people of Ukraine.”
Reading from a prayer card used by Sisters in the chapel, the students spent several minutes on their knees, accompanied by Sisters who added their silent prayers.
Sister Joni Luna, a former teacher at St. Patrick School, said including the young people is an intentional focus for the faith community at St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
“I think its really important to include our young people in what we are doing here at the Motherhouse,” Luna said.
St. Pat’s teacher Susan McDowell accompanied the students on the trip and prayed with them in the chapel.
For most 14-year-olds, it’s normal for them to be self-focused most of the time, she said.
“What a blessing it was for us to be given the opportunity to get outside of ourselves a bit, and have the opportunity to pray and put ourselves in the place of a 14-year-old in Ukraine, and to pray for them,” McDowell said.
On the return trip from the chapel, she said some of the students found it was not easy to be quiet for that long, while others said they enjoyed the quiet time with God.
“It’s a neat thing when we get to partner with the Sisters for an opportunity like this,” McDowell said. “The Woods is a hidden gem for our community.”
During the season of Lent, the Sisters have opened the chapel from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily for Praying Together for Peace.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.