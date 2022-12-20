With just two days of school this week before the holiday break, Ouabache Elementary students had opportunities to learn chess, make origami, play with Christmas slime and conduct STEM experiments.
The school offered 22 activities, each facilitated by a different teacher, and students got to pick four activities as part of “Teach Like a Pirate Day,” based on a book of the same name.
“Pirate” actually stands for passion, immersion, rapport, ask and analyze and enthusiasm in the classroom.
“The idea is to boost creativity and have an outside-of-the-box day away from the regular curriculum, but still teaching and learning is occurring,” said Haley Ringwald, school principal.
Students had three 30-minute rotations in the morning and one in the afternoon. They could choose their activities, but each had a limit of 20 students.
“It’s a time everybody can step out of their comfort zone and have fun while still learning some different type activities,” Ringwald said. “They are creating memories.”
Children interacted with students from different grades and teachers became better acquainted with students they hadn’t taught.
Holly Birchfield, a third-grader, showed off a Christmas ornament she made by coloring foil with permanent marker and gluing on sequins.
In the morning, she did a science experiment, played chess and did origami. “We’re doing activities we wouldn’t usually be doing,” she said.
Teacher Alex Speidel said, “It’s been really fun. All of the kids have been on their best behavior. They’ve come in and listened to directions … One of them said, ‘We’re super creative. That’s why we’re so good at this’.”
Students “have had a great day doing something different they are not really used to doing,” Speidel said. It also was an opportunity for her to meet some new faces, including children new to the school this year.
“It’s been a great experience for the kids and us,” Speidel said.
Bryan Hammond, a special education teacher, worked with students on making stress balls using red and green balloons and a funnel; balloons were filled with flour, rice or pinto beans.
“I do a lot of social emotional learning activities … so I thought the kids could use these at home over the holidays, for fun,” he said.
Still another class used beads to make jewelry.
Fifth grader Scarlett Doering displayed her beaded bracelets. Earlier in the day, she got to make her own hot chocolate at a hot chocolate bar and she also made Christmas slime.
“I like it. We got to have fun today,” she said.
Other activities Monday included story time, basketball, makerspace and how to cook fried rice.
