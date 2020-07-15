Ouabache Land Conservancy will host a free tallgrass prairie hike of the Jackson-Schnyder Nature Preserve, west of St. Mary-of-the-Woods College, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25.
Purdue University Extension educator Phil Cox will lead hikers through the four-acre tallgrass prairie. Cox also will discuss recommended Indiana-native plants for attracting pollinators.
Reservations are not required for the free kid-friendly hike. Participants will be required to social distance or wear a face covering.
The preserve is at 1100 W. Concannon Ave. in West Terre Haute. Take Indiana 150 to St. Mary’s Avenue and turn west, drive past the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College main entrance, continue west and turn left on Bloomtown Road, go under the railroad and turn right on Concannon Avenue and just past the bridge is the roadside entrance.
For more details on the 501(c)3 non-profit land trust, to donate and/or join, visit ouabachelandconservancy.org or follow OLC on Facebook.
