Ouabache Land Conservancy will host a fall foliage hike of the Jackson-Schnyder Nature Preserve from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 17.
This free and kid-friendly hike is to celebrate the 11th anniversary of its dedication as a state nature preserve. James Speer, professor of geography and geology at Indiana State University and an OLC Advisory Board member, will lead hikers through the tallgrass prairie and about 25 species of trees on the 15-acre preserve.
The preserve is at 1100 W. Concannon Ave. in West Terre Haute. To get to the preserve, take U.S. 150 to St. Mary’s Avenue and turn west, drive past the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College main entrance continuing west, and turn left on Bloomtown Road, go under the railroad and turn right on Concannon Avenue. Just past the bridge is the roadside entrance (on the right) to the preserve.
Attendees are to social distance, wear face coverings, and are encouraged to wear long pants, hiking boots, or good tennis shoes.
For more information, visit www.ouabachelandconservancy.org, follow OLC on Facebook, or email ouabachelandconservancy@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.