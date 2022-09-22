Ouabache Elementary students are back in the building after a small fire occurred this morning and set off an alarm, according to a Vigo County School Corp. news release.
Ouabache families received the following message:
"All students are safe, but there was a small fire in the building which set off the alarm.
"The fire department was on site to assess the situation and ensure safety. Students are back in the building and ready to learn ... We are pleased with the quick response of our students and staff in following our safety and evacuation procedures."
