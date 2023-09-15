Ouabache Elementary has been selected as one of 12 “Get Your Teach On” collaboration sites in Indiana, which means it will receive free professional development, training and support throughout the 2023-24 school year.
The program is a collaborative effort with Get Your Teach On and the Indiana Department of Education, which provides funding for the initiative.
“This is a really special opportunity. We’re one of 12 in the state selected,” said Haley Ringwald, Ouabache principal. “We’re working on improving our classroom instruction and our student achievement.”
Get Your Teach On encourages innovative teaching approaches, making learning more engaging and relevant for students.
The school was among about 200 that applied to be a collaboration site. One Ouabache goal is to get students excited about coming to school, Ringwald said.
Chris Pombonyo is the Get Your Teach On site facilitator at Ouabache and will visit the school several times throughout the year.
“I’ll work with Haley and her leadership team to set goals for the year,” he said. His role is to “give them the best possible instructional practices, professional development and strategies to really see that growth Haley is looking for in terms of students and teachers being excited … and putting that all together to increase academic achievement.”
Ringwald also believes the initiative celebrates and recognizes “the fabulous educators we have at Ouabache.”
Hope King, co-founder and CEO of Get Your Teach On, said the program “is all about supporting schools and educators to help them reach their full potential.
“We’re thrilled to continue and expand our partnership with the Indiana Department of Education for the 2023-24 school year and, very much look forward to working one-on-one with school leaders and educators at our collaboration sites this year.”
