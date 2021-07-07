The Ouabache Land Conservancy will host a free tallgrass prairie hike of the Jackson-Schnyder Nature Preserve, west of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College from 9 to 10:30 a.m. July 17.
Phil Cox, Purdue University Extension educator, will lead hikers through the 4-acre tallgrass prairie. In addition, Cox will discuss recommended Indiana-native plants for attracting pollinators.
Ten species of grasses and sedges, including Big and Little Bluestem, Indian Grass and Prairie Dropseed; and 38 species of native forbs including Wild Quinine, Dense Blazing Star, Mountain Mint, Wild Senna, Compass Plant, and Rattlesnake Master were drilled into this former soybean field in June 2009.
The preserve is at 1100 W. Concannon Ave., West Terre Haute.
To get to the preserve, take U.S.150 to St. Mary’s Ave. and turn west, drive past the The Woods main entrance, continue west and turn left on Bloomtown Road. Go under the railroad and turn right on Concannon Ave. and just past the bridge is the roadside entrance on the right. to the preserve.
No reservations are required for the kid friendly hike. For more information on the 501(c)3 non-profit land trust, to donate and/or to join, visit www.ouabachelandconservancy.org, follow OLC on Facebook, or email ouabachelandconservancy@gmail.com.
