Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch.