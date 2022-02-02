The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is expanding its cost-share funding for the Otter Creek Watershed Project, and applications are being accepted.
The project was initially granted nearly $185,000 to provide up to 75% of the costs for qualified agricultural projects in high priority areas. The project is now also accepting applications from areas outside of the critical locations.
To receive cost-share funding, projects must meet three criteria: (1) be located within the target area; (2) be a project type listed on the fundable projects list; and (3) be approved by the project’s technical committees and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
Landowners in critical and non-critical areas are encouraged to apply. Applications for cost-share are accepted on a rolling basis.
To learn more about the project, view details of the qualifications and/or to apply for cost-share funding, visit ouabachelandconservancy.org/otter-creek or contact your local conservation office or Sara Peel at ottercreekwatershed@gmail.com or 765-337-9100.
The watershed is an INDEM project in partnership with the Ouabache Land Conservancy; Clay, Parke and Vigo County Soil and Water Conservation Districts and the Natural Resources Conservation Service, a division of the USDA.
Producers interested should visit their local NRCS field office in Clay, Parke or Vigo counties.
The Vigo SWCD/NRCS can be reached at 812-232-0193, extension 3; and the Clay SWCD/NRCS at 812-446-8986, extension 3; and the Parke SWCD/NRCS at 765-569-3551, extension 3.
Additional information about the project’s progress can be found at ouabachelandconservancy.org/otter-creek.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.