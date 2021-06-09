The Otter Creek Project is hosting a public meeting on June 29 at 6 p.m. at the North Terre Haute Christian Church Fellowship Hall at 3133 E. Park Ave., Terre Haute, regarding $165,000 in cost share dollars.
Other topics being discussed include ideas and options for funding the on-the-ground conservation project, a NRCS soil health presentation, and a soil microbe sampling presentation from Indiana State University.
The Otter Creek Project in partnership with the Clay, Parke and Vigo County Soil and Water Conservation Districts and Natural Resources Conservation Center.
They work together to help improve conservation practices on farms while protecting and improving water quality and habitat in the Otter Creek Drainage.
RSVP requested to Sara Peel at ottercreekwatershed@gmail.com or 765.337.9100.
Additional information about the Otter Creek Project at https://ouabachelandconservancy.org/otter-creek/.
