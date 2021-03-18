The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has slated $165,000 in cost share funding grants for the Otter Creek watershed.
Known as the Otter Creek Project, in partnership with the Vigo, Clay and Parke County Soil and Water Conservation Districts, the grants will provide funding for agricultural producers within the target drainages of Gundy Ditch in Vigo and Parke counties, and Sulphur Creek in Vigo and Clay counties, to improve water quality on their property.
The grants provide up to to 75% of the costs for qualified agricultural projects. To receive funding, projects must meet three criteria - be located within the target area; be a project type listed on the fundable projects list; and be approved by project’s steering committees and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
Applications are accepted on a rolling basis and reviewed by the steering committee monthly. The first round of applications are due April 1st. To learn more about the project, view details of the qualifications and/or to apply for cost-share funding, visit https://ouabachelandconservancy.org/otter-creek or contact Sara Peel at ottercreekwatershed@gmail.com or (765)337-9100.
Otter Creek originates in northern Clay County flowing southwest to North Terre Haute, a U.S. Census designated place in Otter Creek Township, where it enters the Wabash River. The drainage flows 220 miles and covers portions of Clay, Parke and Vigo Counties including Seelyville, Rosedale, Brazil, Carbon, and Sand Cut.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.