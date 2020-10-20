The Vigo County School Corp. is conducting a virtual community meeting at 6:30 p.m. tonight on the proposed Otter Creek Middle School building project.
Subject to future School Board approval, the $10 million project would add an auxiliary gym and renovate music and cafeteria areas. It would be funded with a general obligation bond issue. Otter Creek is the only middle school without an auxiliary gym.
Those wanting to attend should RSVP at tinyurl.com/ottercreekrsvp, and a link to a Zoom meeting will be sent. The meeting can accommodate 200 attendees, who will provide feedback on options for the proposed renovation plan. There will be breakout rooms for small group discussion.
The meeting is expected to last until 8 p.m.
A second virtual community meeting is slated for Oct. 28.
Videos with information about the project can be viewed on the district’s YouTube site.
At the meeting, Principal Sarah Gore will provide a welcome, and those participating also will be shown one of the videos already on the VCSC YouTube site. Superintendent Rob Haworth also will speak and provide information about how VCSC bond issue debt is being paid off, which means the district can pay for the project without raising the tax rate.
Architect Fanning-Howey will go over project details.
In the videos, Gore says the school is the district’s third largest, behind Terre Haute North Vigo and South Vigo high schools. It absorbed many of the students when Chauncey Rose Middle School closed eight years ago.
For 2020-21, the school enrollment is 769, according to the district’s 2021 budget book.
The building used to be an elementary school and a junior high school.
One goal of the renovation project is to provide more classroom space, Gore said.
