Safe avenues for protesters is one goal of organizers, and police, for a march Saturday afternoon in downtown Terre Haute.
“We just want everybody to be safe and exercise their right to protest,” city police chief Shawn Keen said Friday.
Members of the Sisters of Providence have announced they will join the walk from the Vigo County Courthouse along Wabash Avenue to the Terre Haute Police station. Sister Barbara Battista said a march had been planned to go from the courthouse to Fairbanks Park, but that event has now been folded into the march from the courthouse to the city police department.
Erick Beverly, one of the organizers of the March for CommUNITY, has requested police escort, and he will be speaking to the crowd expected to gather at the courthouse.
Mayor Duke Bennett said Friday he and Chief Keen will be speaking with Beverly at noon Saturday before Beverly’s address to the crowd at 12:30 p.m. The march is expected to begin at 1 p.m.
Everyone participating is asked to wear a face mask to reduce potential exposure to COVID-19, event organizers said via social media. Face masks will be available for those who do not have a mask.
Keen said Friday the plan is to escort the march from the courthouse to the police station and then back to the courthouse.
“Outside of that, Wabash Avenue is the only way to go safely,” Keen said. “And if anyone gets in the road or jumps in front of cars, they will be arrested.”
Also, anyone who damages property or tries to obstruct traffic will be arrested, the chief said.
“We just want everybody to be safe and have their right to protest,” Keen said.
For more on The Walk for CommUNITY, visit the Facebook pages for The Reform Movement of Terre Haute, Wabash Valley in Solidarity, and Change of Wabash Valley.
