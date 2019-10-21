A Terre Haute ordinance exploratory committee met with members of the public Monday afternoon to discuss what a possible change to the city’s prohibition on chickens could look like.
And while it was largely the point of the meeting, committee members adjourned with a more firm set of parameters with which to craft an ordinance but few definite answers.
The only consensus; no roosters.
Committee members Todd Nation and Patricia Weaver both said they wouldn’t consider an ordinance that allowed for roosters.
The two got an affirming nod from fellow committee members and the handful of supporters in attendance, all seemingly agreeing that roosters would likely be more nuisance than anything else considering the proximity with which many in Terre Haute live.
The question then became, with the sexing of young chicks inexact just days after hatching, how would a chicken owner intending to buying only hens deal with one or more of the chicks being a rooster?
A number of options were offered, but short of the city or a community group offering a rooster refuge, it would likely be on the owner to get rid of the rooster however they choose.
Committee member Debra Floyd, of Terre Haute Animal Control, said that conversation on roosters could be had about all chickens and what has to be done if they’re removed from homes for any number of reasons.
Laurie Tharp, an officer with city code enforcement, cautioned the committee not to rush to any conclusion or think that everyone would care for their chickens the way those who showed in support of the ordinance change say they do.
“Unfortunately there are a lot of people who will not be as responsible,” Tharp said. “... A lot of people will get a chicken at Easter out at Rural King, buy six chickens and take them home and not care for [them] like a lot of animals in town.”
She then asked the committee if they recommended to the City Council that a household could own six or more chickens if they would also have to amend the current city ordinance that caps the number of vertebrate pets per household at six?
“Would you classify chickens as pets? As food? How are you going to classify them because if we raise it and say they can have eight to 10 chickens, how do you discriminate between chickens and dogs?
“How are we going to stop people from saying, ‘Well they have six chickens and three dogs and two cats. How come I can’t have 12 dogs?’ That’s going to be a big problem for us.”
Vicki Weger was one of a handful at Monday’s meeting to speak in favor of changing the ordinance. No one spoke in opposition to a proposed change.
Weger said she and neighbors had talked about the very subject over the weekend and said none of those she talked to in her Ohio Boulevard area objected to the idea.
“And besides,” Weger said after making a series of more serious points, “I don’t think you all want to be the answer to this riddle;
“Why did the chicken cross the road? Because it was a city limit and they had to leave,” she said before a chorus of laughter.
The committee did not make a recommendation Monday and scheduled a second meeting 4:30 p.m. Nov. 12 in City Hall courtroom.
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
