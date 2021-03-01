Orders being taken for Meals on Wheels pizza fundraiser

A build-your-own pizza party event on Friday kicks off March for Meals fundraising by Meals on Wheels in Terre Haute in partnership with Harvest Bakery LLC.
Fresh-baked, from-scratch options for a personalized pizza from Harvest Bakery include choice from three flat breads, sauce, meat, cheese and vegetables.
Cost of the pizza, a fresh Caesar salad and a lemony dessert is $15.
Orders can be placed now and picked up between 4 and 6 p.m. on Friday at the bakery, 905 S. 25th St.
To place an order call or text 812-239-3425, or message Harvest Bakery on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.