Optum to end Terre Haute testing, but Regional and Union will test

Optum will no longer provide COVID-19 testing in Vigo County effective 5 p.m. Friday, but the Vigo County Health Department is collaborating with Terre Haute Regional Hospital and Union Health to offer two other free testing sites starting next next Monday (Oct. 5).
There is no charge for this extended testing service. The state is not asking, at this time, for insurance information.
The two sites to offer COVID-19 testing are as follows:
• Union Health: The existing drive-thru testing site located at the far west end of Union West [Building 2] will be used. Drive-up patient access begins at Sixth and Beech Streets. Testing hours are: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Wednesday — 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday — 8:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.
•Terre Haute Regional Hospital testing site: The location is 501 E. St. Anthony Drive [Regional Pavilion]. The entrance is located on the west side of the building. Testing hours are as follows: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Tuesday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Testing requirements:
• Age 2 and older.
• The testing is available for Indiana residents only.
• You do not need to be a Vigo County resident.
• Individuals do not need a physician order.
• Individuals do not have to be symptomatic to be tested.
Testing details:
• For ages 13 and older, the test will be a nasopharyngeal collection.
• For ages 2-12, the test will be a simple nasal swab.
• Results will be available in 3-6 days. Timetables may change depending on volume].
Union Health is planning on using the existing COVID-19 Hotline number at 812-238-4871 to field testing questions for the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.