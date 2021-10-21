Terre Haute Regional Hospital is hosting its annual “Crush the Crisis” opioid take back day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday to raise awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse and proper disposal of medications.
Community members are invited to safely and anonymously dispose of unused or expired prescription medications at Terre Haute Regional Hospital. A drive-up option is available near the hospital’s main entrance.
Area law enforcement officers will be collecting tablets, capsules and patches of Hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin), Oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet), Tramadol (Ultram), Codeine, Fentanyl (Duragesic), Morphine, Hydromorphone (Dilaudid) and Oxymorphone (Opana).
In October 2020, 95 HCA Healthcare facilities in 18 states collected 13,523 pounds of unused and expired prescription medications at “Crush the Crisis” events around the country.
Any medications are accepted, but needles, syringes, lancets, inhalers or liquids cannot be accepted.
Opioid addiction is a national health crisis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 70,630 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2019, with more than 70% attributed to opioids.
The event aims to educate communities on the risk of opioid misuse, while providing a safe and anonymous way to dispose of medications that may be left over from previous procedures or other medical visits.
COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place at the Saturday event, including masking, social distancing, and appropriate traffic patterns.
Call 812-237-9525 for more information.
