Opinions mixed as campuses prepare to reopen

Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Hot and humid. High 91F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.