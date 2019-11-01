The cold days of November are no time to be without shelter or food, so Operation Vanguard will begin Thursday to raise awareness about the many Wabash Valley veterans who face homelessness.
A mission of Reach Services, the sixth annual Operation Vanguard will be set up at 1400 Hulman St. with a homeless encampment, signs and volunteers collecting items such as canned goods.
“This homeless challenge emulates the struggles that homeless individuals experience daily,” said Noble Shaw, program manager at Reach Veterans Services.
The opening ceremony is at 6 p.m. Thursday outside the Reach Services office at 1400 Hulman St., where Shaw said the public is invited to attend to learn about the plight of homeless veterans and their families.
During the past year, Reach Services assisted 71 veterans with rapid rehousing that also gave shelter to 138 family members of veterans. Another 18 area veterans who were at risk of becoming homeless for a variety of reasons — such as inability to pay rent or utility bills — were also given assistance to keep them housed.
Reach also provides assistance such as transportation help for veterans who experience vehicle breakdowns while on their way to a new job or home. A food pantry, case management and household items are also available.
All programs rely on contributions from the public, Shaw said, and those donations can be non-perishable food in easy-to-open containers, food gift cards, household and hygiene items, and cash.
The homeless challenge continues through noon Nov. 12.
During those five days, Reach Services will participate on Saturday in the “In Their Shoes: A Walk to End Homelessness.” The Homeless Council of the Wabash Valley is raising awareness and funds for homeless and at-risk persons with the walk from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
The walk begins at Next Step, located at Sixth and Washington streets, and concludes at 1400 Hulman St. where participates can participate in a pancake meal.
Reach Services will also participate in the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Terre Haute on Nov. 11.
Shaw said anyone wanting to participate at the homeless encampment is asked to fill out a volunteer application and a waiver.
Information flyers and pledge forms are also available for those wanting to collect funds for the veterans program.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development estimated 552,830 people experience homelessness on any given night in the United States. About 37,878 are veterans, with about 14,566 of those veterans living without any shelter.
For more information about Reach Services and its programs, go online to www.ReachServices.care or call Shaw at 812-232-6305.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
