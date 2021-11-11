Operation Vanguard puts light on vets homelessness

Reach Services commenced Operation Vanguard on Veterans Day on Thursday evening to raise awareness about the plight of homeless veterans.
A simulated homeless encampment situated on the organization's front lawn at Hulman and South 14th streets will house participants through noon Sunday, while raising donations to further aid the community.
An estimated 7% of homeless adults in America — 37,878 — are veterans, according to statistics released by the government in 2018. One difficulty involved in assisting veterans in particular is their reluctance to seek assistance.
"A lot of veterans have an extremely high pride and they don't like to ask for help," said John Burk, a supervisor at Reach Services.
"Getting them to reach out for any kind of medical assistance is very difficult, so we try to make them aware that we're here and we're not trying to give them a handout — it's a hand up," Burk continued. "We explain to them this is not them asking for something for nothing. This is giving them services they've earned by signing on the dotted line saying they would put their life on the line for each and every one of us."
And veterans are responding to the group's efforts. Susie Thompson, Reach Services' executive director, noted, "We have been very successful at getting veterans housed — several hundred since the first of the year."
She added, "We have veterans coming in from all over Indiana because we offer this service."
Burk agreed: "I've had them get bus tickets specifically to come here because they know that we're here."
Burk, an Army veteran with several tours in Iraq, Kuwait and Syria under his belt, has emphasized transitioning veterans into the work world.
"I've got a few local companies that I've done walk-throughs with — by talking to these guys, I've been able to establish jobs that are specific only for their companies," said Burk, who has placed more than 15 veterans in stable jobs since beginning those efforts two and a half months ago.
"It's been a quick turnaround," he said. "It's been pretty awesome." He added that the veterans are no longer in Reach's program, but instead are helping to give back to the program.
"That's really our goal — not just to get them housed, but self-sufficiency, the ability to move forward as a whole human being," Thompson said, noting that Reach itself hires veterans. "They know what they've been through and are more empathetic. They understand the entire challenge that veterans have."
Mayor Duke Bennett spoke at Operation Vanguard's open. "I've been thinking about veterans all day," he said. "It's tough for them. If somebody didn't take care of them, it would be a disaster. Raising awareness is a step in the right direction."
Earlier, Bennett recalled participating in an earlier Operation Vanguard. "I slept here one year," he said. "Froze my butt off."
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
