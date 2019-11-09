Operation Vanguard is vets helping vets

Randy Emory knows what it’s like to be without a place to go having been homeless for better than two years before getting off the streets some eight months ago.
So when asked to help raise money and goods for homeless veterans as part of Reach Services’ Operation Vanguard, Emory said there’s few who know better the value of such an effort.
“This is such a great way to help folks get back on their feet,” Emory said. “These people, the veterans, they’ve done their time, but now they need some help to get them back to reality. Sometimes, you just get a little lost and this can help them find their way again.”
Operation Vanguard, now in it’s sixth year, raises awareness about the many Wabash Valley veterans who face homelessness via a simulated homeless encampment at 1400 Hulman St.
Volunteers began living in the encampment Thursday evening and will remain until noon Tuesday. They raise funds along Hulman Street throughout the experience to raise money for Reach’s veteran programs. Clothing and food donations are also welcomed.
Noble Shaw, program manager at Reach Veterans Services and a retired Marine Corps gunnery sergeant, said the heart Terre Haute has for its veterans, especially the homeless, is humbling to see.
“We see people drive by in some pretty beat up cars that stop and give what they can,” Shaw said. “We’ve had people come by in BMWs that have stopped and given what they can.
“What that says to me is that this community, regardless of if they have a lot or just a little they can give, want to help any way they can.”
During the past year, Reach Services assisted 71 veterans with rapid rehousing that also gave shelter to 138 family members of veterans.
Another 18 area veterans who were at risk of becoming homeless for a variety of reasons — such as inability to pay rent or utility bills — were also given assistance to keep them housed.
Reach also provides assistance such as transportation help for veterans who experience vehicle breakdowns while on their way to a new job or home. A food pantry, case management and household items are also available.
Emory said he met many homeless veterans in his time on the streets and that many are in need of the very services Reach offers.
“There are so many vets I’ve talked to out there that don’t want to deal with the VA [Veterans Affairs] because they don’t like them or whatever,” Emory said. “But at the same time some of them need mental health services. Reach can be that place they get them, or at least find out where to go to get them.”
And while cash donations can help run reach’s myriad programs, sometimes the best donations are those that help someone feel normal or grounded in reality again, said Emory.
“When you wear the same clothes for a week, two weeks, you desperately want to get out of those clothes and feel clean again, but sometimes that’s not an option,” Emory said. “Drives like this and other services in town that give out clothes can help you feel refreshed and get you feeling better about yourself.
“If you can do that, maybe it helps someone feel like themself again and helps them find their way again.”
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-23-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.