Several area Operation Christmas Child curbside drop-off sites are now open for individuals who would like to include the Samaritan’s Purse project as part of their holiday gift-giving.
Shoebox gifts prepared by generous donors and filled with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies can be dropped off now during National Collection Week, Nov. 16 through 23.
There’s still time for individuals, families, and groups to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts. The project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver to children in need.
Signs at the follow area locations will identify the curbside drop-off. Donors will be greeted by volunteers wearing personal protective equipment.
In Terre Haute:
• Christway, 2901 S, Seventh St., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 23.
• Terre Haute First Baptist Church, 4701 E. Poplar Drive, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. today, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 8 to 10 a.m. Nov. 23.
In Brazil: Union United Methodist Church, 780 E. County Road 600 North, 6 to 8 p.m. today through Friday, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, 8 to 10 a.m. Nov. 23.
In Sullivan: First Christian Church, 105 N. Broad St., 1 to 3 p.m. today, 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, 8 to 10 a.m. Nov. 23.
In Rockville: Rockville Christian Church, 292 W. US 36, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 to 11 a.m. Friday and Saturday, 12:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 23.
In Illinois: Marshall Baptist Church, 1608 Illinois 1, 5 to 7 p.m. CST today and Tuesday, noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, 8 to 10 a.m. Nov. 23.
Individuals and families making plans to visit a drop-off location in their area can learn more about what to expect in this year’s curbside drop-off experience on the organization’s Important COVID-19 Updates webpage. For more information, including How to Pack a Shoebox, visit www.samaritanspurse.org/occ.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.