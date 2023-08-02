Arts Illiana will host an opening reception for a new exhibition Friday.
Salon de Refuses, a companion exhibit to the William T. Turman Plein Air Competition, which is on display at the Swope Art Museum, will be on display until Aug. 19. The artist reception will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday.
The “Salon des Refuses” was an exhibition of art that was rejected by the annual salon jury in Paris, 1863.
In addition, Arts Illiana is featuring a Summer Boutique in its North Gallery, with artwork from five local artists. Featured through September is the work of Anna Lee Chalos-McAleese, Andrew McAleese, Chloe Simma-Martin, Elise Spade-Roberts, Susan Thiemann Wynne and Mike Swagerle.
The gallery is open Tuesdays through Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Arts Illiana is located at 23 North Sixth Street. It is free and open to the public.
