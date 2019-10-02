A group backing a casino for the Terre Haute area has scheduled an open house and two public forums to promote its position on the Nov. 5 ballot question.
Advance West Central Indiana is urging a yes vote on the first referendum question on the general election ballot in Vigo County. That question will read: “Shall inland casino gambling be permitted in Vigo County?”
The events will be:
- Open house, 3 to 5 p.m. Friday (Oct. 4) at "Vote Yes on #1" campaign headquarters, 650 Wabash Ave., Terre Haute.
- Forum, 6 p.m. Oct. 9 at Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 157, 8801 East Milner Ave., Terre Haute.
- Forum: 7 p.m. Oct. 22, at IBEW Local 725, 5675 East Hulman Drive, Terre Haute.
The Advance West Central Indiana PAC is led by Chairman John Collett, Co-chair Brian Kooistra and Treasurer Sara Smith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.