Open house for potential foster parents is Friday

People interesting in fostering children can attend an open house Friday to hear from current foster parents and staff from The Villages of Terre Haute.
Set for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the open house is at 1400 E. Pugh Drive, south of Margaret Avenue between South 13th Street and Erie Canal Road.
The need for foster parents is growing in the Wabash Valley, said Kathy Stagg, clinical director of The Villages.
In the first three weeks of June, 31 referrals requested foster families from the Department of Child Services in Terre Haute. The Villages team was able to place two children with certified foster parents, showing that more foster parents are needed.
“As an example, today I have spent hours trying to find homes for two sets of sibling groups, so that they could stay in homes locally, and if at all possible together,” Stagg said Tuesday. “This is a very common call we might have, and we know that siblings staying together is vital for their long term relationship.
"Just imagine, already having to leave your home, your parents, your pets and all your belongings, your friends, sometimes your school, only to also have to leave your sibling.”
Parents are also needed to mentor teenagers as loving and committed role models who help lead teens into their adult years to become productive citizens.
“Our goal is to support families, both our foster families, but also in keeping children locally, and in partnering with birth families, then we can celebrate the success of children returning to their birth home,” Stagg said.
She has worked at The Villages for 25 years, and now leads a staff of 13 who serve Terre Haute and surrounding counties. Stagg oversees the training and licensing of foster parents, leads support groups and arranges special events.
Many people have a heart for children, she said, and a good way to make the difference in a child's life is to become a foster parent.
For more information, go online to www.villageskids.org.
