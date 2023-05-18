Formerly Launch Terre Haute, the Station Coworking will open its doors on June 1 to anyone in the public who would like to operate their business out of a shared workspace.

MET 051823 STATION COX

Jessica Cox, chief operating officer of The Station, talks about what the new business hub has to offer during an interview Thursday at 900 Wabash Avenue.

Launch Terre Haute closed shop on May 15, the date the Station had a soft opening for Launch members.

Whereas Launch had 2,500 square feet in the Deming Building, the Station — in the former Clabber Girl building, 900 Wabash Ave — is twice that size. The Station’s entrance is Ninth and Cherry Streets.

Jessica Cox, the Station’s chief operating officer, conducted a tour for the media on Thursday afternoon.

In explaining the name change, Cox said, “We were looking for a fresh start for the new space.”

She noted that the Station is located in what was known as the Train Room when Clabber Girl occupied it — a miniature train track still hangs from the ceiling — and it’s across the street from the Terminal Public House restaurant.

“The theme of train stations encompasses what the Station is about,” Cox added.

The Station has been envisioned as a co-working space for entrepreneurs, remote workers and anyone in the community in general who needs a space to work out of or to use for meeting facilities or corporate retreats.

“The business as a whole is going to be known as the Business Hub and we’re excited to be a part of it,” Cox said. “We’re excited to be part of that one-stop shop for businesses.”

Membership in the Station is $70 a month for one person. If that person has additional employees, their membership will be $10 apiece.

MET 051823 STATION PATIO

The Station, at 900 Wabash Avenue, offers a large outdoor patio that can be seen here Thursday.

Those who want to rent a small office will pay $500 a month. An on-site mailbox is $15 per month.

Other amenities are available for rental for a minimum of four hours. The conference room is $150; the spacious outdoor patio is $300. A demonstration kitchen, which will be operative later in the year, will also be $300.

WiFi is provided.

Those interested in more information or becoming a member can visit thestationterrehaute.com or email info@thestationterrehaute.com.

David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.

Tags

Trending Video