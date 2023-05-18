Formerly Launch Terre Haute, the Station Coworking will open its doors on June 1 to anyone in the public who would like to operate their business out of a shared workspace.
Launch Terre Haute closed shop on May 15, the date the Station had a soft opening for Launch members.
Whereas Launch had 2,500 square feet in the Deming Building, the Station — in the former Clabber Girl building, 900 Wabash Ave — is twice that size. The Station’s entrance is Ninth and Cherry Streets.
Jessica Cox, the Station’s chief operating officer, conducted a tour for the media on Thursday afternoon.
In explaining the name change, Cox said, “We were looking for a fresh start for the new space.”
She noted that the Station is located in what was known as the Train Room when Clabber Girl occupied it — a miniature train track still hangs from the ceiling — and it’s across the street from the Terminal Public House restaurant.
“The theme of train stations encompasses what the Station is about,” Cox added.
The Station has been envisioned as a co-working space for entrepreneurs, remote workers and anyone in the community in general who needs a space to work out of or to use for meeting facilities or corporate retreats.
“The business as a whole is going to be known as the Business Hub and we’re excited to be a part of it,” Cox said. “We’re excited to be part of that one-stop shop for businesses.”
Membership in the Station is $70 a month for one person. If that person has additional employees, their membership will be $10 apiece.
Those who want to rent a small office will pay $500 a month. An on-site mailbox is $15 per month.
Other amenities are available for rental for a minimum of four hours. The conference room is $150; the spacious outdoor patio is $300. A demonstration kitchen, which will be operative later in the year, will also be $300.
WiFi is provided.
Those interested in more information or becoming a member can visit thestationterrehaute.com or email info@thestationterrehaute.com.
