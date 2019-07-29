Onyancha leading mechanical engineering at RHIT

Richard Onyancha is now leading the mechanical engineering department at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Department.
He succeeds Lori Olson, who led the department for five years and will return to teaching in the department following a 2019-20 school year educational sabbatical.
Onyancha, a member of the Rose-Hulman faculty for 12 years, specializes in manufacturing, solid mechanics and metrology. He spent the 2016-17 school year as a Fulbright Faculty Scholar at Zambia's Copperbelt University.
A native of Kenya, Onyancha uses his engineering skills to help others throughout the world and is passionate about bringing global educational experiences to Rose-Hulman students. He has helped organize summer field studies and a Faculty Without Borders visit to his native land, and played a key role in starting Rose-Hulman’s new Global Experiences and Social Context course.
Onyancha joined the Rose-Hulman faculty in 2007 after earning a doctorate in mechanical engineering from the University of New Hampshire. He received a master’s degree from Brunel University in London and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nairobi in Kenya.
