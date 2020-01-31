Only one company submitted a bid Friday for asphalt work for road paving projects funded through a state grant for the city of Terre Haute.
The lone bid from Wabash Valley Asphalt to the city’s Board of Public Works and Safety was near to the amount the city would be eligible to pay out with the state’s Community Crossings grant. The city is to receive $829,983 from the state, which the city will equally match under the 50/50 grant.
The total funds available for the road paving work is $1,659,966.
Wabash Valley Asphalt bid $1,650,022. The bid was taken under advisement and is to go before the board for a vote at its Feb. 10 meeting.
The city is planning four road paving projects this year with the funding, said assistant city engineer Marcus Maurer.
The paving projects are:
• Prairieton Road from Lombardi Drive to 800 feet north of Johnson Avenue.
• Crawford Street from 13th Street to 19th Street. This project is to remove old interurban railroad ties below the road surface, Mauer said.
• Wabash Avenue from 101/2 Street to 13th Street, with this project also slated to remove former interurban railroad ties below the road surface.
• 13th Street from Fort Harrison Road to Haythorne Avenue. This project will be a complete road reconstruction, Mauer said, to install a more “heavy duty pavement” due to traffic flow. Maurer said work on the projects would likely start in April, however some excavation work could start in March.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.