Online-only instruction raises challenges, questions

Indiana State University faculty member Joy O'Keefe recognizes that going to online-only instruction next week will bring some challenges, but she also believes it's the right move, given escalating national concerns about COVID-19.
The university announced Thursday that it is going to online-only instruction effective next week. After spring break March 23-27, online-only classes will continue for another two weeks.
O'Keefe, an associate professor of biology, said, "I think it's a good idea because of the mortality rate from this virus is much higher than from the flu — and we don't have a vaccine. We don't have a way to prevent people from getting infected."
She also is director of ISU's Center for Bat Research.
The goal of closing campuses and minimizing attendance at large events "is to protect a small portion of the population that is really going to be susceptible to this virus. It may not be you. It may not be me who is going to be affected. But by us minimizing our contact, we're helping to reduce the likelihood that someone really susceptible to this virus is going to contract it," she said.
The general public may believe that these measures are being taken because there is great risk to the public, but COVID-19 "is not a great risk to most people," O'Keefe said.
That being said, delivering some courses and labs will be challenging, including an ornithology lab where instructors and students go out and bird.
"We've been trying to figure out how you take students out birding when you can't go out with the students," she said. For some biology labs, "That's where the real challenge will be — for our field-based courses."
She believes "absolutely" the quality of the education delivered will remain. "We have excellent support for online instruction. There is a lot of innovation on this campus. We will deliver and people have been talking about how to do that," O'Keefe said.
ISU Provost Michael Licari said campus will remain open during online-only course delivery and employees, including faculty and staff, are expected "to continue to come to work."
Many faculty already teach online "and have a tremendous amount of experience with distance education. For a lot of our faculty, this isn't going to be much of an issue at all," Licari said.
For some less experienced with online education, or who teach classes that don't lend themselves to an online format, ISU has resources on campus through information technology and distance education offices as well as the Faculty Center for Teaching Excellence.
Other resources are available as well as professional listservs and associations that provide information and examples of how to deliver a course in a distance ed format.
Any course that involves direct, hands-on kinds of experience "will be more challenging," Licari said. In those cases, thoughtful, creative solutions will have to be found that could involve simulations, video or online demonstrations. "There are all sorts of ways we can continue to engage students we wouldn't normally use," he said.
As far as advising or other appointments with students, faculty are encouraged to conduct those online, rather than in-person.
Licari said he is fielding questions from faculty, but more along the lines of, "How do we ensure we're doing the best job we can" in providing a quality education.
Some students interviewed believe that decisions to suspend in-person instruction on campuses and conduct classes online may be an over-reaction.
Chris McClain, a freshman from Indianapolis and communication major, believes the overall reaction to coronavirus "is blown out of proportion."
Also, taking classes online "I feel is going to be very difficult. I didn't pay for online classes. I paid to be taught one on one," he said. "I don't feel the education will be the same" and he's concerned about getting "busy work."
McClain also doesn't know if he'll be motivated to do his school work. "I don't have any structure at home," he said.
Meanwhile, Bradley Drake, a junior and aviation major from Farmersburg, is another who believes the coronavirus risk "is blown completely out of proportion." He's visited the recommended web sites and says those at risk for serious illness from COVID-19 are also at risk from the flu.
He's not sure how the change to online will impact his classes. In one, students are supposed to be giving major presentations and the faculty member hasn't yet figured out how to do it.
He also takes a class in which he works on engines. "You kind of have to be there to work on the engine. You can't do that over the internet," he said.
Drake isn't faulting ISU, just the overall response to coronavirus. He's aware other colleges and universities also are suspending person-to-person classes and moving to online for several weeks.
