Online hookup results in armed robbery attempt

An online dating rendezvous resulted in more than a Marshall, Illinois, man had bargained for, according to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom.
The man believed he was texting a female, when arrangements were made for the two to meet at the Greene-Sullivan State Forest Dugger Unit.
As the man awaited the female’s arrival, a dark purple Chrysler PT Cruiser pulled up with two males inside. The male driver exited the PT Cruiser and pulled a handgun, ordering the man out of his vehicle.
The man, however, quickly drove away and called 911.
Cottom and Indiana Conservation Officer Matt Landis were dispatched to the scene. Further investigation revealed that the man was not texting a female, but was unknowingly texting with the gunman.
Sullivan County Sheriff’s Deputy Collin Berg believed he new the whereabouts of a vehicle and suspect matching the description.
Sheriff’s deputies, Indiana Conservation Officers and Sullivan City Police proceeded to that location, where they found the vehicle, and officers determined the vehicle's owner, Bradly Lutz, 36, of Sullivan, was the suspected gunman.
Lutz was arrested on charges of attempted armed robbery and pointing a firearm, the sheriff said in a news release. Luz was taken to Sullivan County Jail, where he remains under $38,000 bond, 10% allowed.
