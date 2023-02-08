A Wednesday morning fire at a residence on Third Avenue resulted in an occupant being taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries, Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry reported.
An alarm came in at 8:44 a.m. for a residence at 1228 3rd Ave., Berry said.
Firefighters were on the scene for 90 minutes. No further information is currently available about the occupant's condition; no firefighters were injured while subduing the blaze.
The cause of the fire was ruled accidental.
