One shot in downtown Terre Haute

Terre Haute police are looking for a suspect in a Wednesday morning shooting that stemmed from a domestic dispute in the Highland Quarters apartments on Cherry Street.

The victim was taken to a city hospital for treatment. Police did not discuss his condition Wednesday.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a dispute between a girlfriend, her boyfriend and an ex-boyfriend.

Police were called about 10 a.m. to the 600 block of Cherry Street adjacent to the Indiana State University campus. ISU issued an alert to the campus community to avoid the area of the shooting, with a description of the suspect.

Several possible sightings of the suspect on campus were reported. After reviewing camera footage, however, city police determined the suspect fled campus southbound in a vehicle. Shortly after noon, all campus buildings were reopened.

Vigo County School Corp. also implemented a temporary lockout during the investigation.

City police processed the scene and spoke to witnesses with the assistance of ISU Police.

Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt was at the scene; he declined to comment regarding the investigation.

Highland Quarters is a private apartment complex, located adjacent to the Scott College of Business and across the street from the Myers Technology Center at ISU.

ISU President Deborah Curtis sent a message to the campus community Wednesday morning that said, in part:

“The Terre Haute Police have the lead in apprehending the suspect and investigating this tragic situation. The ISU Police Department is assisting. This is an active situation and we must put safety first.

“Please avoid this area. The university will not get ahead of the TH Police investigation of this matter and will not be issuing any official comment at this time. I ask members of our Sycamore community to refrain from commenting on social media. It is not helpful and could interfere with the investigation. ISU Police and University Communication will provide additional details when it is warranted.

“Please join me in sending thoughts and prayers for the victim,” Curtis said.

