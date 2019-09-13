Shakamak High School opened Friday with a student-led prayer circle in response to the death of a Shakamak High School student and serious injuries to two other students in an automobile crash Thursday evening.
“It was an emotional and touching time,” Shakamak High School Principal Bret Anderson said of the gathering in the school gymnasium.
Kaylee Lynn Lane Moore, 16, died at the scene of the 6:21 p.m. Thursday crash near Jasonville, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
Moore was a passenger in a 2003 Lincoln Navigator driven by 16-year-old Jade-Lyn Alejandria Brassie, who was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital for treatment. Passenger Ever Green, 15, was airlifted to Riley Hospital for Children and then transferred to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.
Police said Brassie was driving north on Greene County Road 1100 West near County Road 700 North when the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree about 6:20 p.m. No information was available on seat belt use.
Both Brassie and Green were reported to be in stable condition, police said Friday.
“We mourn the loss of one of our students, and we hope and pray for the recovery of the other students injured in this tragic accident,” Anderson said.
It was a difficult day for many students, he said.
School counselors from other area schools joined Shakamak counselors to provide support. The area ministerial alliance also had members at the school to help students.
“We thank the community for support given to us to help our students and staff,” Anderson said. “Jasonville is a great community, and in times like this it really shows through.”
School staff talked to students about the tragedy during classes and passing periods throughout the day. Counselors and ministers were available after school to talk to staff and teachers as well.
