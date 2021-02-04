One seriously injured in crash on I-70 in Clay County

A two-vehicle accident about 5:25 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 70 in Clay County resulted in one serious injury, said Indiana State Police.
Troopers dispatched to the westbound lanes near the 26 mile marker found Curtis Ray 35, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet, west on I-70.
Due to the rain and wet road conditions, traffic was slowed, and drivers were using their hazard lights. Ray failed to notice the slowed traffic in time. He tried to avoid a collision by switching lanes rapidly, but his vehicle hit the rear of a semitrailer driven by Tommy L. Rosecrans, 32, of Oskaloosa, Kansas.
The collision caused Ray’s vehicle to flip and come to a stop facing east in the westbound lanes. Good Samaritans rendered lifesaving first aid to Ray until first responders arrived.
Ray taken by ambulance to Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
ISP was assisted by Starr Ambulance, Jackson Volunteer Fire Department and Hoosier Towing.
