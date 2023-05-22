A fire Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital with suspected smoke inhalation.
Chief Bill Berry said Terre Haute firefighters responded to an alarm at 2119 Blaine Ave. about 7:30 a.m and quickly brought the fire under control. Crews were on scene for roughly two hours.
One female resident was transported for possible smoke inhalation, and the Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance for two adults.
The fire was electrical in origin and apparently began in the master bedroom, the chief said.
