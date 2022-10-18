Otter Creek firefighters on Sunday extinguished a fire at a residence, evacuating a handicapped resident and several pets in the process.
Just after noon, Otter Creek personnel responded to a fire at a two-story residence at 6201 N. Scott St. in rural northern Vigo County, according to a news release from the department.
Three residents were outside of the home on arrival. Otter Creek firefighters confined the fire to the second story as one male bed-bound handicapped resident and several pets were evacuated from the first floor by firefighters.
The resident was assessed at the scene by TransCare medics and refused treatment. The fire was brought under control and extinguished within approximately 30 minutes.
The fire is under investigation but has been determined as accidental.
"A quick response and determined effort from our firefighters kept this fire from spreading and possibly becoming a tragedy," said Chief Brad Stott.
