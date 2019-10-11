One proposal submitted for county's former IP property

One proposal was submitted Friday to revive part of the former International Paper property on Prairieton Road in Terre Haute.
The proposal was from Tim Drake. Drake in 2018 -- along with his wife, brother-in-law Jason Lane and two other investors -- formed Lukebo Inc. The group proposes a music event center.
However, Vigo County Commissioner President Brad Anderson chose not to open the proposal Friday due to a lack of a quorum of commissioners. Additionally, the county attorney is on vacation. Commissioners last month sought proposals for a five-year lease, with potential for renewal. Those proposals were due by 10 a.m. Friday.
"I will wait until the Tuesday regular commissioner meeting to open that up," Anderson said.
Anderson said Drake has met commissioners several times to discuss his proposal, something Anderson said he thinks is a good idea.
"I think the concept is good for that area. It can bring in a lot of people from out of town," the commissioner said. "We would have a concert venue that would attract new people and there is room there (at the former IP property) to look at other things, such a flea market, a farmers market or parties/weddings, all kinds of things we can do," he said.
Anderson said the county would have to negotiate the number of acres to be used and expected investment.
"We have to look at the proposal to see what his thoughts are," Anderson said Friday.
The county purchased 65 acres at 2401 Prairieton Road in December 2016 for $600,000 from Powerdyne Terre Haute Holdings LLC after a failed project to convert sewage into biodiesel.
In October 2018, Lukebo Inc. stated it would invest about $1.5 million, which included renovation of a 15,000 square foot warehouse for stage entertainment and events, as well as construction of a 5,000 to 5,5000-seat amphitheater.
Contacted Friday, Drake said the current proposal is similar.
"We are still heading in that direction," Drake said. "In the RFP (request for proposal), we were asked to sit down with commissioners and come up with a master plan. It depends on parking on the numbers, to see how much acres we can get. We have to come together to see what will work out.
"We still want to move forward with a multiple purpose entertainment complex, is what we call it, so it is not just set up for concerts," Drake said. "We plan to renovate the inside of the building there, so it can have farmer markets, weddings or small concerts on the inside. Any event on the inside"
Drake said members of Lukebo Inc. are concerned with a five-year lease period.
"Business-wise, we have to look at what it is after five years as well, that is the big thing for us," Drake said. "We are excited and will be there Tuesday."
Tim Drake is part owner of Show-Me's in Terre Haute. He also formerly worked for 317 Productions at what is now the Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in Noblesville.
