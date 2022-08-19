One person was killed and another seriously injured in a motor vehicle crash in northern Vigo County on Friday afternoon, according to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.
About 3:13 p.m., deputies responded to a crash on Rio Grande Road near Deer Haven Lane. Initial investigation showed a truck left the road for unknown reasons and crashed into a tree. The truck then caught on fire.
One occupant, who had severe injuries, was able to be freed from the truck and was flown by helicopter for medical treatment. The other occupant, believed to be the driver, was trapped inside and died at the scene.
The crash is still under investigation.
