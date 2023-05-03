One person was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital and another has been arrested after a two-vehicle crash in eastern Vigo County early Tuesday morning.
One of the drivers, Jennifer Yockey, 40, of Brazil, was arrested and faces charges that include leaving the scene of a crash resulting in serious bodily injury while intoxicated; operating a vehicle while intoxicated with bodily injury; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a controlled substance in the body, according to a news release from the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.
At 1:44 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash at U.S. 40 and Main Street in eastern Vigo County.
Yockey failed to yield the right-of-way to a vehicle traveling on U.S. 40 and the two vehicles crashed, resulting in injuries to occupants of both vehicles, according to the release.
The driver of the other vehicle was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment, and a passenger in that vehicle was transported to a local hospital.
Yockey also was taken to a local hospital for treatment; after treatment, she was taken into custody and booked into the Vigo County Jail.
