Dozens of volunteers gathered Wednesday at Fuson Automotive to prepare and tag more than 12,000 ducks for the Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta.
During the regatta, 7 p.m. July 4 at Fairbanks Park, thousands of yellow rubber ducks will be dropped from a crane into the Wabash River for a race to the finish line at the park.
Proceeds benefit Catholic Charities of Terre Haute.
Ducks can be adopted for $5 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through July 3rd at Catholic Charities offices at 1801 Poplar St. or at Fairbanks Park beginning noon July 4 or until all ducks are adopted.
The winning duck will receive a $10,000 cash prize and the chance to win $1,000,000.
“Closures of businesses and schools due to COVID-19 have put an increased strain on many families in our communities," said event organizers. "But, we have seen the community come together to make this year’s Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta a success."
Because of the continued risk of COVID-19, those choosing to attend are asked to practice social distancing.
Arrangements are being made to provide for a live stream of the event. Details will be available at, WabashValleyRubberDuckRegatta.com next week.
