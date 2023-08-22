Indiana State University President Deborah Curtis was in an ebullient mood as students returned to school for the first day of fall classes on Tuesday.
“This is one of the best days of the year,” she said. Though enrollment figures won’t be available for another week or so, she said, “We’ll have what we budgeted for.”
Curtis added that dorms have filled up with about 2,800 students, which is usual, albeit 300 to 400 more than were residing on campus than last year.
“Life is so much simpler when your meal is here on campus,” she said. “Besides freshmen, others are coming back to campus housing.”
Curtis’ mood was reflective of the atmosphere she has been seeing on campus, which had been different in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a whole different personality,” she said, “That freshman enthusiasm we’re used to before the lockdown … that bubbly environment is back again. It’s really a return to the type of environment we love the most.”
Beyond the opportunity to get an education, ISU offers other pieces critical to the development of young minds, Curtis said.
“I encourage students to get engaged,” she said. “Join an organization, and if there doesn’t seem to be one you want, start it.”
